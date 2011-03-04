Moby, Photek remix Daft Punk Tron: Legacy soundtrack

It's been announced that an album of remixes of Daft Punk's Tron: Legacy soundtrack is to be released on 4 April. Tron: Legacy R3CONFIGUR3D features contributions from the likes of Moby, Photek, Paul Oakenfold and The Glitch Mob.
The full tracklisting is as follows:
01. The Glitch Mob - Derezzed
02. M83 vs. Big Black Delta - Fall
03. The Crystal Method - The Grid/Game Has Changed
04. Teddybears - Adagio for Tron
05. Ki:Theory - The Son of Flynn
06. Paul Oakenfold - C.L.U.
07. Moby - The Son of Flynn
08. Boys Noize - End of Line (Boys Noize Remix)
09. Kaskade - Rinzler
10. Com Truise - Enron Part II
11. Photek - End of Line
12. The Japanese Popstars - Arena
13. Avicii - Derezzed
14. Pretty Lights - Solar Sailor
15 Sander Kleinenberg - Tron Legacy (End Titles)