Moby, Photek remix Daft Punk Tron: Legacy soundtrack

It's been announced that an album of remixes of Daft Punk's Tron: Legacy soundtrack is to be released on 4 April. Tron: Legacy R3CONFIGUR3D features contributions from the likes of Moby, Photek, Paul Oakenfold and The Glitch Mob.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

01. The Glitch Mob - Derezzed

02. M83 vs. Big Black Delta - Fall

03. The Crystal Method - The Grid/Game Has Changed

04. Teddybears - Adagio for Tron

05. Ki:Theory - The Son of Flynn

06. Paul Oakenfold - C.L.U.

07. Moby - The Son of Flynn

08. Boys Noize - End of Line (Boys Noize Remix)

09. Kaskade - Rinzler

10. Com Truise - Enron Part II

11. Photek - End of Line

12. The Japanese Popstars - Arena

13. Avicii - Derezzed

14. Pretty Lights - Solar Sailor

15 Sander Kleinenberg - Tron Legacy (End Titles)