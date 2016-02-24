Micli One MIDI controller looks like a laptop but isn't

For years, in-the-box producers have been seeking hardware controllers that give them back the feel of real gear, but in a curious twist, the Micli One is a MIDI controller that looks like a laptop.

Comprising a multi-touch screen and a detachable keyboard that can be programmed with your DAW's most important commands, this has been designed so that you can comfortably use the touchscreen without pressing any of the keys. You can call up different touch interfaces depending on whether you want to play instruments on keys, tap out beats on pads or mix using faders, or simply 'touch' your plugins' interfaces rather than tweaking them with a mouse.

The physical keyboard, meanwhile, has been designed so that you can quickly access your DAW's shortcuts. Templates are supplied for Live, Logic, Cubase, Sonar, Pro Tools, FL Studio, Reaper, Reason, Bitwig Studio and Studio One.

The developers of Micli One are currently seeking funding via a Kickstarter campaign, with a €650 pledge getting you one of the first units of this is successful.