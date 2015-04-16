MeldaProduction v9 Effects demoed

With a bonkers roster of 78 plugins - many of which are free - MeldaProduction is one of the most prolific developers on the music software scene.

If you've got them, you get free lifetime updates, and with the imminent release of version 9 of Melda's effects, and an upgrade to their recent instrument, MPowerSynth, we felt it was a good time to take the bundle for a ride again.

For version 9, two new effects have been added, in the form of MRatio - a two-input-one-output crossfader with some modulators onboard; and MXXX - a modular plugin hosting all MeldaProduction's other plugins and other devices, able to create custom routing chains for audio and modulation signals.

In the video above, we take a quick fly-by of some of the effects, including a few laps of the modular MXXX plugin.