Me in my studio: Wallis Bird

On her new album, Home, Irish singer/songwriter Wallis Bird sought to broaden her creative horizons, not only playing most of the instruments herself, but also producing the record.

The album is billed as a thank you letter to her muse and partner, and most of it was recorded at the Berlin home studio that we asked Wallis to photograph and describe.

You can watch Control, Wallis’s new video, below, and over the next week she’ll be playing dates across the UK, tickets for which are still available.