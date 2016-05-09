Me in my studio: Starwalker
Watch the Starwalkers...
Comprising Air man Jean-Benoit Dunckel (pictured left) and Iceland’s Bardi Johannsson (right), Starwalker recently followed up 2014’s Losers Can Win EP with their eponymous debut long player.
The band’s “star-gazing electropop” is bursting with the kind of melodic content that could soundtrack your summer, and was recorded at Air’s Atlas Studio.
We asked Starwalker to photograph themselves in situ, and they duly obliged...
The Atlas Studio
“Starwalker recording in the Atlas Studio. It's not the best console, but the sound of it is really musical.
“A studio is like a plane cockpit. It’s all about having everything under control and letting the magic of nature come: flying. The equipment is just there for the pleasure of the ears. Mixing old and new technology. Like hybrid manners. Computers with plugins but also analogue stuff like nice preamps and real reverbs plugged into the board.”
Partnership
“It's cool to be a duo because one is playing and the other one is recording. It's an exchange and we can push the other one in an unusual direction.”
Synths
“Bardi dreaming with dream keyboardsbehind him:Solina String Ensemble, PPGWave 2.2 and more analogue synths.”
Trident desk
“JB moving faders on this colourful Trident desk.”
Boss Slow-Gear SG-1 volume pedal
“The Boss Slow-Gear SG-1 is not only cool because it is a black guitar pedal - it also produces a nice fade-in effect.”
Mu-Tron Bi-Phase
“The Mu-Tron Bi-Phase is the most extreme phaser available. It creates a moving light on anything it's applied on.”
Roland VP-550
“We used some VP-550 Vocoder on the album and also the classic Juno. There are a lot of interesting things you can do with the VP-550. Not only a vocoder voice, but also creating amazing sound effects.”
Rickenbacker guitar
“The Rickenbacker guitar is great for some heroic sustain guitar noises and solos. Inspirational for its sound and also the look.”