Me in my studio: Starwalker

Comprising Air man Jean-Benoit Dunckel (pictured left) and Iceland’s Bardi Johannsson (right), Starwalker recently followed up 2014’s Losers Can Win EP with their eponymous debut long player.

The band’s “star-gazing electropop” is bursting with the kind of melodic content that could soundtrack your summer, and was recorded at Air’s Atlas Studio.

We asked Starwalker to photograph themselves in situ, and they duly obliged...