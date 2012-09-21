Me in my studio: Raz Olsher
"Fossil Studios was built by myself and Yuval 'Juba' Wezler from an empty warehouse that was used for coffin carpentry before.
"We wanted to build a creative oasis in the heart of Hackney, East London. A place where creativity has no limitations and inspiration is served in a tea cup. Above the studio there is a three bedroom flat with a communal lounge and a kitchen.There is also a garden."
Apple Logic Pro
"Logic is my sequencer of choice. The best software is the one you know how to use. Randolph the studio cat also makes great bass wobble sounds."
Moog Moogerfoogers
"Here are the Moogerfoogers. I love to put everything through them. From drums to vocals it's brilliant hands-on analogue processing."
Hammond organ
"This is the Hammond M100. Nothing beats the real thing. When you sit on this instrument the music just flows."
Xylophone
"The Hebrew Xylophone goes from right to left and eats only kosher food."
Roland SH-2
"The Roland SH-2 is a classic for analogue bass and pad sounds."
Korg Kaoss Pads
"The Kaoss pads are great for audio processing and sampling. I mainly use them for delays, glitch and loop playback effects."
Toy piano
"A toy piano and a turntable. The little piano has been used for many film scores. Randolph the cat also started to write some great horror themes."
Harmonium
"This French harmonium has a lovely big old sound. Thank God for the Expression button."
Telefunken U47
"My Telefunken U47. It's a great mic and I love its high-mid transistor like sound. The classic vocal sound."