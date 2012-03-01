Me in my studio: Patrick Hagenaar

London-based, Dutch DJ/Producer Patrick Hagenaar is a relatively 'new' kid on the block when it comes to producing, but has already had a string of chart-topping club hits to his name such as We Feel The Same, L.O.V.E, Won't Let You Down and In & Out, plus remixes for major artists like Ke$ha, Toni Braxton and Wynter Gordon.

As a Ministry of Sound Tour resident DJ he destroys dancefloors around the world. Here, Hagenaar takes some time to show us around his home studio and explain some of the kit he uses to craft his tunes.