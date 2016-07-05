Me in my studio: Olaf Stuut

Having made a name for himself with his remix work, Dutch producer Olaf Stuut released his new album Run last month.

Citing influences ranging from Jimi Hendrix to Claude Debussy, Stuut has a keen eye/ear for production detail, blending industrial and ambient elements in his richly-textured music.

As ever, our task for Olaf was to highlight the gear that gets his creative juices flowing. Click through the gallery to take a look at it.

You can order Olaf Stuut’s Run now via Bandcamp.