Me in my studio: Mumdance

Left: Synth wall

“On the other side of the room is my synth wall... From the top to the bottom: Roland Juno 106 / Roland JD 800 / Roland D50 / Yamaha DX7 / Elektron Octatrack & Vermona DRM1 mk3. In terms of a favourite synth, you can’t really pick, it’s like asking someone to chose which of their children they love the best!

“Between this synth wall and my rack gear [right] I tried to get a collection of synths which span a number of different sounds and eras as well as different types of synthesis, both analogue and digital, just to give myself as many options as possible. I never really noticed 'til I actually did this but it seems I have a load of Roland stuff!”

Right: Tower of power

“Then next to my desk is my tower of power, where I have collated all my rack gear in easy reach. From the top to the bottom; Waldorf Pulse / Roland RE 301 Chorus Echo / Emu E6400 Ultra / Akai S950 / Echo Audiofire 12 / Waldorf Microwave mk1 Rev A / Ensoniq DP/4+ / Oberheim Matrix 1000 / Motu Midi Express 128.

“I LOVE the Waldorf Microwave, it’s such an awkward little beast but when you tickle it correctly it comes out with some epic weirdness. Also, shout out to the Ensoniq DP/4+ -that guy always brings the goods.”