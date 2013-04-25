Me in my studio: Mice Parade

"Hi, I'm Adam Pierce from Mice Parade and this is my good friend Jeremy Backofen. My studio is in upstate NY, about an hour north of Manhattan, at my house in the beautiful Hudson Valley region.

"When I moved upstate 6 years ago, I chose a place with a mountain view and a three-car garage at the back - a separate building which I converted into the studio. I've had a studio wherever I've lived since college; it’s simply evolved and now is more of a 'real' space, yet still small and cozy.

"I've never had a proper name for my studio, it’s changed with each location. Frightened Rabbit called it ‘Adam's bit’ and our resident engineer Jeremy calls it ‘The Scooberdome’, which was what we called my old studio space 20 years ago. What I like most about the current space is its seclusion within natural surroundings. I'm in the middle of a state forest here, and I find it much more enjoyable than recording in a big city. The wooden sound diffusers came from the vocal booth at the old Bearsville Studio, so they might very well have absorbed saliva from Michael Stype, James Hettfield, Janice Joplin, who knows!"