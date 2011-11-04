Me in my studio: Matthias Vogt

Based in Hanau near Frankfurt this daylight-studio is perfect to work in. Matthias and Christian share it with Falk B.All Motorcitysoul, Matthias Vogt and C-Rock productions come into being right here.

The two DJ's have different approaches for doing recordings: Vogt is a trained jazz pianist, while Rindermann is a sound expert. What they have in common is first of all a passion about house music…