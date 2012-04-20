Me in my studio: Marc Romboy

With over a decade in the music industry, Romboy is the producer/DJ famed for deep, engaging house and techno. Since 2004 Romboy has headed up his own highly respected label, Systematic Recordings, releasing artists such as Ripperton, Robert Babicz and his own club tracks.

We knew he was a fan of analogue kit when we heard his growling basslines, evolving envelopes and filters. So, we thought it was worth asking for a tour of his studio to find out more.

