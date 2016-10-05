Me in my studio: Laura Escudé

It’s hard to know where to start when considering the achievements of Laura Escudé. A highly talented DJ/producer and controllerist in her own right - her music is released as Alluxe - she’s also worked on live shows with the likes of The Weeknd, Bon Iver, Garbage, Iggy Azalea, Herbie Hancock, Porter Robinson, Childish Gambino, the Silversun Pickups, Charli XCX, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Drake and Kanye West.

Escudé is a classically-trained violinist and was the world’s first Ableton Certified Trainer, while she’s also the CEO of Electronic Creatives, a group of programmers and controllerists who work under her guidance.

With a CV like that, you’d expect Laura to be something of a gear-head, and that turns out to be the case. We asked her to talk us through some of the key components of her setup, which includes multiple controllers and synths.

Contrast, the new Alluxe EP, will be released on 28 October. You can listen to new track On My Own on SoundCloud now.