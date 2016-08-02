Me in my studio: Kenny Glasgow

The electronic music heavyweight is back with his much anticipated new solo album entitled ‘Circus Tales’ s a long overdue and hugely welcome follow up to 2009’s ‘Taste of the Low Life’.

Before touring the world, releasing albums and appearing on magazine covers as influential duo Art Department with White, Glasgow was a key player in his native Canada as a DJ, producer and promoter, helping foment the local scene with his own key parties and DJ sets. His vocal work and production style is always truly unique, often featuring haunting sounds and desolate urban vibes that sound like no one else.

The Toronto native takes us on a whistlestop tour of his studio and lets us in on some of his trade secrets.

Circus Tales is out now on No.19 Music and available to buy on Beatport and iTunes.