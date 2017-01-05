Me in my studio: Heren

A former member of Spanish dance act YALL, Barcelona-based producer HEREN spent 2016 attempting to establish himself as a solo artist.

Given that his club hit Here & Now racked up more than two million streams worldwide, we’d say that he achieved his goal.

You can expect to hear much more from HEREN this year, so we asked him to let us in on some of his production secrets and show us the studio gear that’s serving him so well.