Me in my studio: Hauschka

"My studio is in a very old building from 1900 in Düsseldorf. Because I am mainly recording acoustic instruments and especially the piano, everything is focused on that instrument.

"I have a two year old Zimmermann piano, which is a brand belonging to Bechstein. This particular piano is a great instrument as it has a very bright but also quite bassy sound. I record every take of the piano with six microphones in stereo pairs and as I am mostly recording, mixing and producing myself, the equipment has to be very close to me as a player."