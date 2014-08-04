Me in my studio: Greymatter
"I'm Graham, aka Greymatter, representing WOLF Music. This is my basement studio in the heart of Brighton. It's a great spot - it sounds amazing and doesn't have any windows so you can work at any time of the day or night and it feels the same, which is essential for me. It's in the centre of town which makes it a perfect spot for collaborations. There's lots of room - space for two people to play around at once.
"This space is about experimentation and vibe. The setup and layout changes quite a lot to keep things fresh."
Sampling zone
“A turntable, vinyl and a Kaoss pad or two.”
Roland System-1
“Newly acquired, a box-fresh Roland System-1. New sounds for the new productions.”
Roland Jupiter-8
“Not mine, but in the same room so it sees a lot of action. An incredible synth - so rough and big sounding.”
Roland SH-101
“Enough said. Not mine but in the same room.”
Moog Prodigy
“Once again, not mine but in the same room. Doesn't get a lot of use, but if you need that sound it's a go to.”
Roland Space Echo pedal
“I don't want to spend on an RE-201 so this is here instead. I love it and use it on most external synths.”
Waldorf Pulse
“Super underrated 3-oscillator analogue rack synth. A monster. I use it on everything.”
Roland JV-1080
“Our old friend the Roland JV-1080 with all four expansion ports filled. Again, I use this on everything.”
MIxer
“Boring but essential to my workflow. A simple hands-on throwaround outboard mixer for messing with combinations of sounds and FX.”
Greymatter's remix of High ft. Ella Rothwell is out 11 August on Get Some Records.