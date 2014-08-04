Me in my studio: Greymatter

"I'm Graham, aka Greymatter, representing WOLF Music. This is my basement studio in the heart of Brighton. It's a great spot - it sounds amazing and doesn't have any windows so you can work at any time of the day or night and it feels the same, which is essential for me. It's in the centre of town which makes it a perfect spot for collaborations. There's lots of room - space for two people to play around at once.

"This space is about experimentation and vibe. The setup and layout changes quite a lot to keep things fresh."