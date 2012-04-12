Me in my studio: Felguk

Electro house duo Felguk are musical partners, Gustavo Rozenthal and Felipe Lozinsky. Together they rose to fame on the awesome bass-train of main room club music. Now they are one of the hottest DJ acts and remixers around.

With remixes in the bag for everyone from Madonna to The Black Eyed Peas this team certainly know how to electrify a dancefloor. In this gallery Gustavo kindly show us around the duos favorite bits of kit in the studio.