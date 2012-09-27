Me in my studio: Fairmont

"I move around a lot, so my studio is a collection of gear rather than a particular location. In the past three years it has been in Amsterdam, Antwerp, Barcelona, Berlin, Rotterdam and Toronto.

"I use a Mac to run Cubase. For getting sounds in and out of the computer I use an RME Fireface. It sounds OK, but like all the other interfaces I have come across it tries to please everyone but probably pleases few with its layout. I'm forced to use a monitor controller, which I find ridiculous."