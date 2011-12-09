Me in my studio: Eelke Kleijn

He's been released on Nick Warren's famed Global Underground label, worked for huge acts such as Way Out West, Hybrid, Miss Nine and Sander Kleinenberg and has a growing fan base as a solo Artist.

His second album, Untold Stories was recently released and he's been growing his own label, Outside the Box Music since its launch in 2006. We asked him to tour us around the facility where all this musical magic happens and give us an insight into his favourite bits of kit in the studio.

Read more: Novation SL MkIII