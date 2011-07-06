Me In My Studio: Dub Fx

“I have had the RME Fireface 400 audio interface for four years on the road all around the world and it has never failed me yet. My Manley Voxbox is awesome for recording vocals. I love the EQ and compression on it when I record my beatboxing; it does something to the transients that I can’t really do with plug-ins.

“The SPL Tube Vitalizer was something I bought while recording the Flower Fairy album. I wanted a piece of hardware to use while mastering and I came across this. It’s got a really nice top and bottom end. I usually start my mastering chain with a massive hi- and low-pass, making the mix sound very mid-range and tinny, then I boost the low and high frequencies with the Vitalizer, which gives it a really warm crisp analogue feel.”