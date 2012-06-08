Me in my studio: Drumsound & Bassline Smith

"We were one of the last artists in D'n'B to move over to digital as we were so fond of our sound and studio setup at the time. We never believed we could recreate the warmth in a completely digital world but as our environment changed and we needed to keep up musically we reluctantly moved on.

"Since then we have worked hard to maintain the warmth and depth created by these classics and grasped the greatness that the new technology has brought to our productions. We have used Steinberg’s Cubase since the Atari days and have used it religiously ever since. There are some great new DAWs on the market right now such as the new Presonus studio one which we may start using in the future but we know Cubase like the back of our hands and the speed of our workflow cant be beat. Alongside Cubase we use various different vsts to help get the sound we are looking for.

"Native instruments' Massive is one of the core products we use daily and is one of the greatest instruments we have ever used, particularly for basses."