Me in my studio: Dr Meaker

"Hello, I'm Clive the producer behind the Bristol Collective, Dr Meaker. This is my studio. I named it Flightcase Studios for two reasons; mainly because there are loads of flightcases in the studio bathroom but also because I like to think of myself as a flight case. As in, when you get in the studio on a vibe you get lost in the musical flight.

"I've been working from this studio for six years now. It is based in the inner city grime spot of Bristol and I chose to have it here as people don't seem to care about loud music. I guess I got lucky with the neighbours as they don't object to the bass. I've been building up my gear since I was 16 years old and it all started with a little Yamaha SU10 sampler.

"I almost feel like the studio is complete, but I'm a gear junkie and all junkies know that there's always just one more little box that'll make ALL the difference to that tune! I recorded my first album in here and am busy working on my second album as we speak..."

Dr Meaker's single Fighter is available on V Recordings