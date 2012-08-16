Me in my studio: Dead Fader

Dead Fader - the hiphop, dubstep and noise-informed project of producer John Cohen - has so far given birth to one full-length album, 2010's Corrupt My Examiner (as a duo with Barry Prendergrast), and three EPs, the latest being the finely crafted, yet highly intense new EP Work It, No.

Here Cohen - who currently resides in Berlin - invites us in to his home studio (and favourite café!) to show us the minimal setup behind his unique, experimental productions.

Work It, No is out now via Robot Elephant. Listen to a stream.