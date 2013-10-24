Me in my studio: BD1982

American producer BD1982 has moved around a fair bit in recent years; having lived in Japan, Philadelphia and New York before recently returning to his native New Jersey.

It’s of little surprise then, that his music touches on a broad variety of influences - from UK dance strains like grime and garage, to Eastern percussion sounds and the fuzz analogue warmth of vintage synth soundtracks.

Here, with his latest EP Casings set to drop on his own Diskotopia imprint next week, the producer shows us around his compact, MPC-focused production setup.

BD1982: “I recently moved back to New Jersey from Japan shortly after completing the Casings EP. I set up this current studio set up in a cubicle kind of space.

“It's really comfortable and easy to manoeuvre which has really helped my workflow. Everything is routed to the MPC 2000XL through an Edirol UM-880 MIDI Patcher, which helps to consolidate layering up a new track.”