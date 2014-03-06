Me in my studio: Ade Fenton

Over the past 15 years, producer, DJ and label owner Ade Fenton has racked up an impressive career CV.

As a solo artist and remixer he's released some 30 EPs, and one full length album, of club-ready techno on his own Advanced and Perverter labels, along with imprints including Potential, Ground, Submission and Impact Materials. He's also worked as producer and remixer for acts including Slash and The Duke Spirit, alongside regular composition work for film and TV.

In recent years, however, Fenton has possibly been best known as a regular collaborator of electronic icon Gary Numan, having co-produced Numan's past four albums, including 2013's acclaimed Splinter.

As Gary Numan's Splinter tour continues - hitting various venues across the US this month then returning to the UK in the autumn - we caught up with Ade to get a personal tour of his studio.