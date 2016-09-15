Mackie's new XR monitor range could be perfect for project and pro studios alike

Mackie has launched a new mid- to pro-level monitor range called the XR series, which will nestle in just under the flagship HR series. And, as with the HR mk2 range, the new XRs come in both eight- and six-inch varieties.

The new series features a smart logarithmic waveguide, which Mackie promises will provide "acoustic alignment to deliver precision balance between articulate highs and midrange clarity."

Both models feature a high-output 160W power amplifier and premium transducers including a Kevlar LF driver with proven fast-recovery from transients, which is said to virtually eliminate resonant frequencies.

The monitors also feature the new ELP Bass Reflex System, which utilises an extended-length, internally curved port that's designed to deliver outstanding bass response and increased output capability.

Sitting flush with the rear of the cabinet, the exit port produces zero turbulence, which Mackie believes will "significantly improve overall acoustic performance."

Mackie Product Manager, Jon Rundle had this to say on the XR series: "Mackie is well known for creating high-performing studio monitors that cover the widest possible range of applications, from our ultra-affordable CR Series to our flagship HR Series.

"And XR really hits the sweet spot, with a step-up to truly professional performance at prices far more affordable than boutique offerings."

The XR series will be available worldwide from 1 November 2016, with individual monitor prices of $629.99 for the XR824 and $519.99 for the XR624. For more information, visit the Mackie website.