M-Audio's new affordable C-Series interfaces are everything you need to start recording

M-Audio has released the M-Track C-Series, a pair of budget USB audio interfaces that include standard USB and USB-C cables for connection to any laptop, including Apple's USB-C-only MacBook.
The C-Series 2X2 and 2X2M are both 24-bit/192kHz quality interfaces with 1/4-inch stereo and headphone outputs, and a dedicated knob for blending between USB and direct signals. The difference between them is simply that the 2X2 has a single XLR combo input and one 1/4-inch input, while the 2X2M doubles that to two of each, and adds 5-pin MIDI DIN I/O.
The M-Track 2X2 costs £80, the 2X2M is £100 and both are available now. For more information, check out the M-Audio website.
M-Track 2X2 Features
- 24-bit/192kHz resolution for professional recording and monitoring
- Hi-Speed USB connection with USB/Direct balance knob for zero-latency monitoring
- Includes both standard USB and USB-C connection cables
- Dedicated XLR+1⁄4" TRS combo input and 1⁄4" instrument input
- Stereo 1⁄4" outs; 1⁄4" headphone out with independent level control
- Rugged metal chassis; large central control for easy volume adjustment
Included software
- Steinberg CubaseLE
- AIR Creative FX Collection
- AIR Mini Grand
- AIR Strike
- AIR Xpand! 2
Additional M-Track 2X2M features
- (2) XLR+1⁄4" TRS combo inputs and (2) 1⁄4" instrument inputs
- 5-pin MIDI input/output for connecting virtually any external MIDI gear