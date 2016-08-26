M-Audio's new affordable C-Series interfaces are everything you need to start recording

M-Audio has released the M-Track C-Series, a pair of budget USB audio interfaces that include standard USB and USB-C cables for connection to any laptop, including Apple's USB-C-only MacBook.

The C-Series 2X2 and 2X2M are both 24-bit/192kHz quality interfaces with 1/4-inch stereo and headphone outputs, and a dedicated knob for blending between USB and direct signals. The difference between them is simply that the 2X2 has a single XLR combo input and one 1/4-inch input, while the 2X2M doubles that to two of each, and adds 5-pin MIDI DIN I/O.

The M-Track 2X2 costs £80, the 2X2M is £100 and both are available now. For more information, check out the M-Audio website.

M-Track 2X2 Features

24-bit/192kHz resolution for professional recording and monitoring

Hi-Speed USB connection with USB/Direct balance knob for zero-latency monitoring

Includes both standard USB and USB-C connection cables

Dedicated XLR+1⁄4" TRS combo input and 1⁄4" instrument input

Stereo 1⁄4" outs; 1⁄4" headphone out with independent level control

Rugged metal chassis; large central control for easy volume adjustment

Included software

Steinberg CubaseLE

AIR Creative FX Collection

AIR Mini Grand

AIR Strike

AIR Xpand! 2

Additional M-Track 2X2M features