Logic controller IpTouch gets upgrade

IPad Logic X controller the IpTouch has this week become available for the iPhone and iPod Touch. The control surface app had previously only been available to iPad users.

The IpTouch app transmits over your Wi-Fi signal to offer touch screen controls for Logic X's most commonly used functions, such as recording and playback, software instrument editing, effects and EQ settings and even faders.

And, if the thought of zapping Logic from your sofa just didn't sound stylish enough, you can also customise the look of the IpTouch app with black or silver themes.

Version 2.0.0 of the app is out now at an introductory price of £2.99/$4.99 (which may be subject to change). To get your mittens on it, head over to IpTouch on the App Store.