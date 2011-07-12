Livid Instruments unveils OhmRGB controller

Livid Instruments has a reputation for making some of the best built and finest looking controllers on the market, and its latest model, the OhmRGB, looks set to continue this tradition.

This hand-crafted device appears to follow in the footsteps of the Ohm64. It's totally customisable and comes with templates for the likes of Live, Traktor, Reason and Record. It sports multicoloured backlit buttons, knobs and faders.

The full specs are as follows:

• 16.5" x 9.5" x 1.75" (WDH) / weight 6 lbs.

• USB-powered

• Multicoloured LEDs with bi-directional MIDI communication (talkback)

• Class-compliant: no drivers needed for Mac, Windows, or Linux.

• 81 Programmable backlight buttons for talkback and interactive performance

• Programmable MIDI mapping allows you to change the MIDI settings on the hardware

• Aluminium Body

• Mahogany Wood endcaps

• Open source software tools to create your own LED talkback interaction

• Ohm Editor included for MIDI editing, and LED talkback programming

• Upgrade to Cell DNA for only $50

• Standard MIDI IN and OUT jacks

• Expansion jacks for added functionality

• Made in the USA

• Compatible with any software that supports MIDI learn

• ROHS compliant

• Includes USB cable and registration card

The OhmRGB ships on July 25 but is available for pre-order now at the special price of $699. Find out more on the Livid Instruments website.