Livid Instruments launches expansion controllers

Following hard on the heels of the launch of Steinberg's CMC modular controllers, Livid Instruments has announced three XPC Expansion Controllers. These are a slightly different proposition in that they're designed as add-ons for your existing Livid Block or OhmRGB hardware, but they're similar in the sense that each offers a distinct set of control options.

The expansions in question are the 4K2JS, which offers four knobs and 2 XY joysticks; the 4K4F, which sports four 30mm faders; and the 8F, which has eight 30mm faders. They cost $129 each.

Each controller is built from formed anodized aluminium and plugs directly into your Block or OhmRGB's expansion port. They're available to buy now from the Livid Instruments website.