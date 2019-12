Above on FM's Soundcloud page are just a small selection of the loops in our exclusive giveaway. Head over to Facebook and like us to get the whole Groovecriminals Vintage Drum Boxes pack for free.

The pack features 10 rare, retro drum boxes, with the whole pack containinghundredsof single hits, processed and unprocessed WAV loops and REX files too.

Be sure to check out Groovecriminals on Soundcloud and keep updated with them on Twitter too.