Laura Jones's favourite music software

“For home mixing and mastering, I use the LinMB multiband compressor, the L3 Ultramaximiser and Center. On individual channels, I use the SSL G-Channel plugin [pictured above] to enhance vocals or strings and get them to sit right in the mix. I also use MetaFlanger for colouring sounds and the CLA-2A as a drum group compressor.”

Find out more about Waves plugins

Laura's latest release, Laura Jones EP, is out now on Leftroom. Catch up with her on Facebook.