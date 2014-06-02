Laura Jones's favourite music software
Apple Logic Pro 9
“The most essential piece of software that I own and the backbone of all my productions. These days I use it mostly to record audio from Maschine or hardware. I also recently invested in Logic Pro X, but I’m not a fan of the interface and haven’t fully started using it yet.”
Native Instruments Maschine 2.0
“Maschine 2.0 and its accompanying controller Maschine Studio have featured a lot in my recent productions, particularly in material I’ve been making for my own label. I use it as a sampler for laying down beat sequences, vocals and percussion.”
Soundtoys plugins
“I don’t use many effects plugins as I think it’s good to stick to the core essentials that you know best. I use Filterfreak and Decapitator on almost every channel, but Echoboy, Phasemistress and Panman feature in my productions too. In fact, I use almost all of the plugins in my forthcoming Leftroom EP.”
Spectrasonics Omnisphere
“I use Spectrasonics’ ‘power synth’ a lot, mostly for synth leads, chords, pads, strings, fills and so on. It has a really extensive library of sampled hardware, from classics such as the Juno-60 or the Minimoog to more recent hybrid synths like the Virus. I try to keep my sounds as analogue as possible, and Omnisphere is a great bridge between worlds.”
Waves plugins
“For home mixing and mastering, I use the LinMB multiband compressor, the L3 Ultramaximiser and Center. On individual channels, I use the SSL G-Channel plugin [pictured above] to enhance vocals or strings and get them to sit right in the mix. I also use MetaFlanger for colouring sounds and the CLA-2A as a drum group compressor.”
Find out more about Waves plugins
Laura's latest release, Laura Jones EP, is out now on Leftroom. Catch up with her on Facebook.