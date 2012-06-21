Korg Polysix added to the Reason Rack Extension store

Korg Polysix for Reason is the latest addition to Propellerhead's Reason Rack Extensions store.

The instrument uses Korg's Component Modeling Technology to model the company's classic '80s six-voice analogue synth of the same name.

Along with the features of the original, the Reason version adds 32-voice polyphony, 16-voice unison (with detune/spread function), flexible external modulation settings, MIDI clock synchronization, and a spread function to the features list.

Polysix for Reason is available now from the Rack Extensions Store priced €39.

