Korg LittleBits Synth Kit to get MIDI, CV and USB audio modules

They might not look like much, but these new modules could change your littleBits music-making life.

Korg and littleBits' DIY modular Synth Kit is great fun, but it certainly has its limitations. Yes, there's real joy to be had from piecing together your own real-life electronic instrument - and you can learn a good deal about synthesis in the process - but actually integrating your creations into your existing workflow can be problematic.

Help is at hand, though, from three new modules that will be available by the end of this year.

First up, the MIDI module will enable you to control the Synth Kit from your DAW or any suitable MIDI hardware, while also offering you the opportunity to create a MIDI controller from littleBits modules by converting control voltages to MIDI messages.

Speaking of control voltages, there's also a CV module that will enable you to integrate the Kit with other analogue synths, while the USB I/O module is designed to let you record directly into your DAW from the Synth Kit or send audio from your DAW to the Synth Kit for processing.

All very useful, we'd say - you can find out more on the littleBits website. Pricing for the modules is still to be confirmed.

UPDATE: For this week only, littleBits is offering MusicRadar users the chance to get 10% of a Korg Synth Kit. Use the code MUSICRADAR when you checkout in the littleBits online shop to take advantage of this offer. The offer expires 21 June and cannot be combined with any other promotions.