Korg iPolysix for iPad released

Of the 'traditional' hi-tech music behemoths Korg has been the most active in the iOS music making app market, and it's shown its hand once again with the announcement of iPolysix for iPad.

This not only emulates the classic Polysix hardware synth but also brings a step sequencer, Kaoss Pads with chordal support and music production features to the party. This last feature refers to the fact that you can use two Polysix units, a drum machine and a mixer together to create complete tracks.

There's also an intriguing Polyshare tool; powered by SoundCloud, this enables you to publish, share and remix songs with other Polysix users.

iPolysix is available now from the Apple App Store. It's currently on offer for half price - £10.49/$14.99 - so our advice is to get in quick if you fancy it.