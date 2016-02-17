More

Korg Gadget gets the universal treatment in version 2.0

Raft of improvements in 'Mountain View' update

Korg's massively popular synth-suite Gadget has now been updated to version 2.0, codenamed Mountain View.

Alongside some general improvements, the app is now universally available across all iOS devices. A single purchase of Gadget will be supported over iPhone, iPad and iPad Pro.

New features include:

  • iCloud synchronisation: Keep up to date by sharing song data between devices
  • Chord trigger: Provided on all polyphonic keyboard-type gadgets
  • Arpeggiator: Provided on all keyboard-type gadgets
  • Insert effects: EQ and compressor added to keyboard-type gadget
  • Sequencer enhanced, with zooming using pinch gesture added
  • Sequencer enhanced, with one-finger scroll mode (switching in the settings)
  • Sequencer enhanced, with Undo/Redo function added

Until February 23, Gadget 2.0 will be available on the App Store at 50% off - £14.99/$19.99. With prices rising back to £29.99/$39.99 thereafter. More information on the update can be found on the Korg app support website.