Korg Gadget gets the universal treatment in version 2.0

Korg's massively popular synth-suite Gadget has now been updated to version 2.0, codenamed Mountain View.

Alongside some general improvements, the app is now universally available across all iOS devices. A single purchase of Gadget will be supported over iPhone, iPad and iPad Pro.

New features include:

iCloud synchronisation: Keep up to date by sharing song data between devices

Chord trigger: Provided on all polyphonic keyboard-type gadgets

Arpeggiator: Provided on all keyboard-type gadgets

Insert effects: EQ and compressor added to keyboard-type gadget

Sequencer enhanced, with zooming using pinch gesture added

Sequencer enhanced, with one-finger scroll mode (switching in the settings)

Sequencer enhanced, with Undo/Redo function added

Until February 23, Gadget 2.0 will be available on the App Store at 50% off - £14.99/$19.99. With prices rising back to £29.99/$39.99 thereafter. More information on the update can be found on the Korg app support website.