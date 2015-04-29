Klevgränd releases Enkl monophonic synth for PC, Mac and iPad

Klevgränd has released Enkl, a blue-hued monophonic synth for PC, Mac and iPad, which it says is capable of creating a "huge variety" of sounds.

There are two oscillators, each of which can draw on triangle, sawtooth, square and noise waveforms and features its own LFO. The oscillators can be added, subtracted or multiplied together, while each LFO has its own ADSR and modulates its oscillator's pitch or volume.

Other features include a high/low-pass filter, an arpeggiator, a ping-pong delay and 3-band EQ. There are 93 factory presets.

Unique to the iPad version is the Extended Keyboard, which enables you to play in a particular scale and key.

Enkl is available now: the iPad version will set you back £4.49/$5.99 on the Apple App Store, while the AU/VST versions can be purchased for $14.99 on the Klevgränd website. A demo is also available.