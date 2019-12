The distinctive sound of magnetic tape coming to a stop is one that's frequently used creatively, and now KiloHearts is giving you the option of generating it with a simple plugin.

In fact, Tape Stop enables you to create spindown/speedup sounds with just the push of a button. Controls appear to comprise nothing more than Stop Time and Start Time knobs.

Tape Stop is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats. It costs €17 and can be purchased from the Kilohearts website.