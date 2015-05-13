KickR is a new plugin synth devoted to creating kick drums

Will you get a kick out of Guda Audio's new plugin?

We've already seen quite a few kick drum synths - Sonic Academy's Kick, Synapse Audio's EKS Pro and Plugin Boutique's BigKick to name but three - but now we have another one to consider in the shape of Guda Audio's KickR.

Said to be designed from the ground up to create "nothing but great kicks", this gives you Body, Thump and Noise sections, all of which have a range of tweakable parameters.

There's also an old-school style EQ for adding mild saturation, while the interface can be customised with different colour schemes and knob styles.

KickR is available now from the Guda Music website as a Mac OS X VST/AU plugin, and is priced at $19/€19. A Windows VST version will be released soon.