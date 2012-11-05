Keith McMillen QuNexus: the portable next-gen controller keyboard?

Keith McMillen's QuNeo touchpad controller has been a significant success story this year, and now we have a keyboard variant to look forward to in the shape of the QuNexus.

Superficially, this has the look of Korg's nanoKey, but is actually a very different kind of animal. The 25 Smart Sensor Keys can detect pressure, location and velocity and support polyphonic aftertouch. This should make for a very expressive playing experience.

The QuNexus also has multiple connectivity options, supporting MIDI, Control Voltage, OSC and USB.

Like the QuNeo, the QuNexus is being funded as a Kickstarter project. US users can pledge from $150 to get their hands on one, while those outside the US can pledge from $200. Official details and specs below - check out the QuNexus Kickstarter page for a video.

Keith McMillen QuNexus details

QuNexus is a vividly illuminated keyboard that is both fun for beginners and a must have for modern musicians.

QuNexus is a controller that everyone can have fun with. 25 vividly illuminated, touch-sensitive keys invite the beginner to explore, and provide valuable performance feedback for the professional.

Smart Sensor keys detect pressure, location, and velocity giving you unprecedented musical control.

Great for beginners and educators

Together with popular software apps, beginners can learn to play quickly and easily with QuNexus' game-like blue and white glowing keys, creating a fun and interactive learning experience. Now anyone can play the piano.

Pro functionality

QuNexus is the first keyboard controller to unite four generations of synthesis: MIDI, Control Voltage, OSC and USB.

25 Smart Sensor Keys detect Pressure, Location, and Velocity

Polyphonic Aftertouch

7 Octave range

Pitch Bend Pad

2 CV/Gate Inputs

Gate and 3 CV Outputs (16-bit)

Blue and White LED Illumination with 16 levels of brightness

Portable: 14 oz, 3.5" x 10" x .5 "

Plug and Play: USB powered, no drivers needed

MacOS, Windows, iOS, Android, Linux

QuNexus is fully designed and prototyped. We are reaching out to you on Kickstarter to help us raise the funds for tooling and production.

Last year we successfully funded QuNeo on Kickstarter, raising more than $165,000 on our way to becoming the most funded music technology project in Kickstarter history at the time. In a poll taken after our project fulfillment, 94% of our backers said they would participate in another KMI Kickstarter project. Since the conclusion of our project QuNeo has continued its success, and we are very excited to launch our newest project, QuNexus.