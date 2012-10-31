Jordan Rudess plays MorphWiz on Windows 8 PC and Surface tablet

Windows 8 is here and, for musicians at least, one of its big benefits could be its support for multitouch control.

It turns out that this facet of the new OS is already being explored by Jordan Rudess, who's got his MorphWiz app running on the platform. In the video above, posted by Pete Brown, you'll see him putting it through its paces using a 10-point multitouch display at 1920 x 1080 resolution.

Also check out the clip below which sees Jordan demoing the MorphWiz and Tachyon apps on a Microsoft Surface tablet.

Could Windows 8 eventually rival iOS in the mobile music making sphere? Time will tell.