Jon Hopkins' favourite music software

“One of the reasons I use such an old version of Sound Forge is for some of the plugins that won’t load in newer versions. WaveWARM’s meant to be a valve emulator or something, but if you push the settings to extremes, it does the most mental stuff. Waveforms come out looking like stalagmites - which is obviously a good thing!”

[Editor's note: WaveWARM is so old that we couldn't even find a picture of it, hence the shot of Jon's studio above!]