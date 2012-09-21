Jamie Lidell on his role in Mostly Robot

Here's another slice of nice from when Future Music Magazine caught up with Native Instruments' Mostly Robot supergroup at the Sonar festival in Barcelona. Hit play and watch Jamie Lidell explain how his Traktor Kontrol S4 DJ controller acts as the command centre for all his live vocal effects and more.

You canbuy the latest issue of Future Music magazine now or, if you've got an iPad, iPhone or iPod touch, go to the Apple Newsstand. Got Android? Or want to read on your Mac or PC desktop? Go to Zinio. Single issues are yours for just £2.99!