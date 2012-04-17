iZotope Iris synth released

Acclaimed plug-in developer iZotope has announced Iris, a new sample-based VST synth that promises to "harness the power of both your eyes and your ears".

It's based on the company's visual selection technology and enables you to explore the spectral details of any audio that you load into it. Diverse sound sources can be layered up to create unique tones and you also have access to effects, amp envelopes and LFOs.

Although all of this sounds like great news for sound designers, iZotope has also furnished Iris with 500 patches and a 4GG library of built-in samples.

Find out more about Iris on the iZotope website and in the videos below. It's available now for the discounted price of $149 - additional sound libraries can be purchased separately.

Iris overview

Sounds of Iris