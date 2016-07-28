Issue 308 of Future Music is on sale now

No matter how many years of production experience you have under your belt, we can all find ourselves occasionally falling into bad habits in the studio. Whether it's applying EQ and compression on auto-pilot without using our ears properly, over boosting or cutting certain frequencies, or monitoring our tracks at the wrong level, even veteran producers can slip into a routine of doing things we know we shouldn't.

That's why we're taking a back-to-basics approach to production in this issue's cover feature. We're examining fourteen of the most common mixing pitfalls and showing you surefire ways to overcome them. Whether you're a new producer just learning the ropes or a seasoned pro looking to troubleshoot your workflow, we hope that our guide will help you overcome obstacles and make the most of your studio time.

Interviews

Wild Beasts - New album Boy King sees the four-piece delve further than ever down the rabbit hole of synths, samplers and software. We catch up with them in London to find out how electronics are shaping their sound

Audion - We get the lowdown on new album Alpha and Audion's current modular obsession

Marshall Jefferson - We talk production, DJing and his Chicago origins with this undisputed icon of House music

The Track: Shadow Child - The House kingpin breaks down his remix of Jaydee classic Plastic Dreams

Classic Album - Bentley Rhythm Ace break down their eclectic self-titled LP

Technique

14 Common Mixing Mistakes… & How To Fix Them - Break your bad habits and improve your workflow with our back-to-basics guide

Producer's Guide To... Transitions - Add seamless, creative builds and transitions to your arrangements

Modular Monthly - We explore the power of Eurorack sampling

Reviews

Oberheim Two Voice Pro

Hypersynth Xenophone

Roland Juno DS88

Softube Modular

Roland MX1 Mix Performer

Round-up: Native Instruments Maschine Expansions

And more...

Samples

Pads & Strings - Classic hardware-made pad loops and multi instruments. Perfect for adding weight and warmth to your tracks.

Arcade Melodies - Retro bitcrushed sounds that revive the crisp crunch of classic arcade game soundtracks and FX.

PLUS: Access the FM sample archive - Download the 'Archive' packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX - think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!