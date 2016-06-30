Issue 307 of Future Music is on sale now

As a band, Dutch trio Noisia tick a lot of boxes for us here at FM. Their approach to music making is both technically impressive and highly creative. Whether writing their own tunes, remixing other artists or soundtracking video games, they blend cutting-edge studio technology with classic hardware to create a sound that is massively forward-thinking but also steeped in influences from electronic music's rich history.

So naturally, when they offered us the chance to visit them in their amazing studio for an exclusive look at the making of their first full album in six years, we dropped everything and caught the next flight out to the Netherlands. Pick up the issue to see them in action and discover how they make their unique sound.

In the spirit of remaining cutting-edge, we've also got a thoroughly modern dynamics tutorial in this issue. We'll show you how the latest tools and techniques can help you make your tracks tighter and more vibrant than ever.

Interviews

Noisia - The Dutch trio are soon to return to the fray with a brilliant new album, Outer Edges. FM visit them in their high-tech lair and try not to succumb to a severe case of studio envy

Tourist - He's already won a Grammy for his work with Sam Smith and now his debut album U is here. We meet Will Phillips aka Tourist

Weval - With their excellent debut album out now, we catch up with the Dutch duo as they prepare to unveil their new live show

The Track: Netsky - The Belgian D 'n' B master breaks down Rio, from his latest album, 3

Classic Album - Us3 break down their classic Hand On The Torch

Technique

Modern Dynamics - Get the most from dynamics processors with our complete guide to these effects and their creative possibilities

Producer's Guide To... DSI OB-6 - Create some classic sounds with Dave Smith and Tom Oberheim's new polysynth

Modular Monthly - Make the most of utilities and voltages

Reviews

DSI OB-6

MFB Tanzbar Lite & Tanzmaus drum machines

Arturia V Collection 5

Thermionic Culture Swift EQ

500 Series round-up

And more...

Samples

Retimed & Repitched - Loops and hits stretched and shifted out of their original context to create inspiring sounds for your tracks

Atmospheric Beds - Raw and processed real world recordings to provide an atmospheric backdrop to bring your tracks to life.

PLUS: Access the FM sample archive - Download the 'Archive' packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX - think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!