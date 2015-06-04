Issue 293 of Future Music is on sale now

When we talk about studio hardware, it generally conjures up images of things like synths and drum machines, or racks of outboard effects processors. But there's another type of hardware effect that, though widely used, rarely seems to be discussed in production circles - the humble effects pedal.

Sure, being generally designed with axe-wielders in mind, stomp boxes often lack the flexibility or practical features of dedicated studio effects, but there's a ton of advantages to them too. For one thing, they're cheap and readily available. Their compact nature can encourage a modular route to creating multi-effects too, leading to plenty of experimentation and often producing totally unique results. That's why we've dedicated this month's cover feature to stomp boxes. Pick up the mag now and get connecting.

Technique

Stomp Boxes In The Studio - Not just for guitarists - find out how to use them to add grit and tone to synths and drum machines

Beat Loops - Learn how to layer whole beats together for creative, funky results

Limiting 101 - How to use limiting for professional results

Producer's Guide To... UAD Apollo Expanded: Part 2 - Discover how to get the most out of Universal Audio's Apollo range for recording and tracking

Interviews

Scuba - Hotflush boss Paul Rose fills us in on new album, Claustrophobia

Adrian Sherwood - We catch up with the dub legend to talk gear, On-U Sound and his new collaborative album with Pinch

The Track: King Unique - The House and Techno veteran dissects his remix of Javier Portilla and Sotela's Your Eyes

Classic Album - Vitalic on his debut LP OK Cowboy

Reviews

Akai Advance 49

Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol D2

Rode NTR

Universal Audio Apollo Thunderbolt Interfaces

Mackie Mix Series

Tracktion 6

Modular Monthly

We test Din Sync's DR-110-inspired DrumDokta2 and get sequencing with clock dividers.

Samples

FM Classics - Get the classic 'metallic' vibe of frequency modulation synthesis with this pack of sounds

'90s Hip-Hop - Vintage, groove heavy Hip Hop beat loops and basslines that would make DJ Premier proud

House Guitar And Bass - Give your dancefloor tracks some funky licks with this pack of 4/4-friendly loops and lines