Is Full Bucket Music's Kern the streamlined free VST plugin synth you've been looking for?

Full Bucket Music is giving lovers of free VST plugin synths something else to smile about with the release of Kern, a streamlined instrument that's said to impose a low CPU hit.

Available with a choice of two interface styles, this 2-oscillator synth offers 32 voices of polyphony, a low-pass filter, two envelopes and an LFO. There's also a chorus effect and support for MIDI learn.

Kern is available now as a free download from the Full Bucket Music website. It comes in Windows 32/64-bit VST 2.4 flavours.

Does Kern deserve a place in our list of the best free VST plugin synths? If you've tried it, let us know.