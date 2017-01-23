Is Boz Digital Labs' Transgressor "the ultimate drum manipulation plugin"?

Boz Digital Labs is introducing Transgressor, and what it's calling "a new standard" in the field of transient design. Built to be used on drums, it offers separate EQs for your transients and sustains, and enables you to increase or soften the impact of your beats.

With sidechain support, the developer reckons that this is "the ultimate drum manipulation plugin," and a different kind of transient processor.

Find out more on the Boz Digital Labs website, where you can also download a demo. Transgressor's regular price is $99, but it's currently available for $49. It's available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats.